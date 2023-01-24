Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFRO. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of HFRO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.50. 163,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,761. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $12.26.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Announces Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

