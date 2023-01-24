HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 701 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,957,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,826,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.00. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 102.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

See Also

