HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 247 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $270.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,581. The stock has a market cap of $196.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.46.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,538 shares of company stock valued at $10,424,284. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

