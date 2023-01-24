HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,706 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.02. 2,216,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,494,301. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $171.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

