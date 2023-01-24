HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,585,693,000 after buying an additional 998,214 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after buying an additional 5,556,335 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,963,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,576,829,000 after buying an additional 143,238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,305,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,724,855,000 after buying an additional 57,007 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,625,004,000 after acquiring an additional 132,461 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.0 %

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $485.72. 487,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,489. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.51 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.27. The company has a market cap of $453.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.9 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

