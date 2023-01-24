HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in American Tower by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 246.1% during the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 485,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,842,000 after purchasing an additional 82,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.06.

NYSE AMT traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $214.23. 290,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.05%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading

