HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.92. The company had a trading volume of 209,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,791. The company has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $260.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.