HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.07. The stock had a trading volume of 45,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,138. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $50.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.73.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

