HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Update

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HH&L Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HHLA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. 3,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,147. HH&L Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23 and a beta of -0.02.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHLA. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,958,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the first quarter worth $13,806,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 170.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 164,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 103,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in HH&L Acquisition by 482.3% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 128,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 106,759 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

