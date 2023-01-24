HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Update

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
HH&L Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of HHLA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. 3,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,147. HH&L Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23 and a beta of -0.02.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter.
HH&L Acquisition Company Profile
HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.
