Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Helios Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $64.81 on Friday. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.10.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

