Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Short Interest Up 10.5% in December

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 424,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HELE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,199,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,060,000 after buying an additional 111,688 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.06. The stock had a trading volume of 413,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.53. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $82.94 and a fifty-two week high of $221.71.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $558.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

