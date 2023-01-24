HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Short Interest Down 7.1% in December

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total value of $438,588.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,306.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $438,588.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,306.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.07 per share, for a total transaction of $135,865.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,958,711.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in HEICO in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEICO Price Performance

HEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on HEICO in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.82. 88,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. HEICO has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $168.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.23. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.14.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $609.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.74 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 15.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.84%.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.