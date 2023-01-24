Hedera Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.70 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Hedera has traded 26% higher against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0672 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and approximately $38.51 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00078321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00056580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00025188 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,321,887,297 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,321,887,297.882084 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06995676 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $40,369,440.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

