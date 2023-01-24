Head to Head Contrast: Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) & Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) and Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Medicure has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aravive has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medicure and Aravive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicure 11.93% 14.64% 9.63% Aravive -695.57% -190.16% -100.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

16.9% of Aravive shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Medicure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Aravive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Medicure and Aravive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicure 0 0 0 0 N/A Aravive 0 0 5 0 3.00

Aravive has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 306.16%. Given Aravive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aravive is more favorable than Medicure.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medicure and Aravive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medicure $17.17 million 0.54 -$580,000.00 $0.21 4.33 Aravive $7.44 million 14.35 -$39.15 million ($2.36) -0.76

Medicure has higher revenue and earnings than Aravive. Aravive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medicure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market in Canada and the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction. It also offers ZYPITAMAG to treat patients with primary hyperlipidemia or mixed dyslipidemia. In addition, the company offers ReDS, a non-invasive medical device that offers measurement of lung fluid for the management of congestive heart failure. Further, the company offers Sodium Nitroprusside injection for the reduction of blood pressure for adult and pediatric patients in hypertensive crisis, as well as for producing controlled hypotension to reduce bleeding during surgery, and for the treatment of acute congestive heart failure. It offers products through retail pharmacies, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression. The company was founded on December 10, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

