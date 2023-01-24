Head-To-Head Analysis: Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL) & Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) and Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kalera Public and Verano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kalera Public 0 0 1 0 3.00 Verano 0 1 4 0 2.80

Kalera Public presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.63%. Verano has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 568.86%. Given Verano’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verano is more favorable than Kalera Public.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kalera Public N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A Verano $737.85 million 1.40 -$14.68 million ($0.86) -3.53

This table compares Kalera Public and Verano’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kalera Public has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verano.

Profitability

This table compares Kalera Public and Verano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kalera Public N/A -37.39% -11.52% Verano -29.27% -16.70% -9.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Kalera Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Verano shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Kalera Public shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Kalera Public

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets. It also holds a license to patented technology related to geopolymer concrete. Kalera Public Limited Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.