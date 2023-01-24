Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Trading Down 4.7%

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.36 and last traded at $50.36. Approximately 1,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 53,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Haynes International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $143.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.22 million. Analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Insider Activity at Haynes International

In related news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 600 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $892,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Haynes International news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $892,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $172,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,140.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,756 shares of company stock worth $1,585,959 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Haynes International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.