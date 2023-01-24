Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($108.70) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($152.17) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($107.61) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($128.26) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

ETR SAE opened at €65.76 ($71.48) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -15.85. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €36.51 ($39.68) and a fifty-two week high of €137.40 ($149.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

