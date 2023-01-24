Harmony (ONE) Price Tops $0.0195 on Major Exchanges

Harmony (ONE) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Harmony has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $254.27 million and $43.31 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 102.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00414046 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,656.28 or 0.29062969 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00592326 BTC.
About Harmony
Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,759,245,096 coins and its circulating supply is 13,039,320,096 coins. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Harmony
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.
