Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HOG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.13.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,591,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,001,000 after purchasing an additional 296,422 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,974,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,496,000 after purchasing an additional 54,609 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,855,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,368,000 after purchasing an additional 320,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after purchasing an additional 216,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading

