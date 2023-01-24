H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. H World Group has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 0.99.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.77 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that H World Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in H World Group by 57.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in H World Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in H World Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

