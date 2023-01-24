GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Orbital Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:OEG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Orbital Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,496,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,800 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned about 2.87% of Orbital Energy Group worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 61.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Orbital Energy Group by 79.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 266,145 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares in the last quarter.

Orbital Energy Group Price Performance

Orbital Energy Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,655,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,443. Orbital Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20.

Orbital Energy Group Profile

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Telecommunications and Renewables. The Electric Power segment provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions to customers in the electric power industry.

