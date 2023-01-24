GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.8% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1,706.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,655 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,815,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AbbVie by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 754.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,746. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.79 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.04%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

