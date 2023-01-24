GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,134,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Public Storage by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,026,000 after acquiring an additional 94,593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,685,000 after buying an additional 433,737 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,210,000 after buying an additional 50,715 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.54. The stock had a trading volume of 163,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,267. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.62.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.