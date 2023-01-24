GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 2,052 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.9% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.8 %

CVS Health stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.54. 4,278,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,914,091. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.