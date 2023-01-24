GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $733,000 Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,722 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 63,465 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.18) to GBX 2,987 ($36.98) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.90) to GBX 2,950 ($36.52) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,139. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.