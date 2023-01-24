GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.84. 374,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,116. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

