GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $17.49 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned 0.10% of Cardinal Health worth $17,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CAH stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.46. 456,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,807. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average is $71.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

