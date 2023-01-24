GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $12.37 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,479 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.04. 1,228,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,265,890. The company has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day moving average is $73.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

