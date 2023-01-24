GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,724 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Evergy worth $13,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Evergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Evergy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after buying an additional 71,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Evergy by 1,332.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after buying an additional 347,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.10. The company had a trading volume of 383,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.53. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

