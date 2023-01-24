Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.61

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.61 and last traded at $79.82, with a volume of 121074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.54.

Gulfport Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.28. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 5.51.

About Gulfport Energy

(Get Rating)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.