Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Gulf Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ GURE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,400. Gulf Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.47.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

