Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Announces $0.08 — Dividend

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0764 per share by the bank on Monday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

GGAL traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GGAL. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Financiero Galicia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after buying an additional 779,545 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at $4,323,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at $3,452,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 263.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 120,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at $568,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

