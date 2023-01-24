Grin (GRIN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $888,131.05

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $6.55 million and $888,131.05 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0666 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,998.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00387430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.03 or 0.00761038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00097226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00575714 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00189733 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

