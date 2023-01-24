Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.73

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.00) to GBX 1,030 ($12.75) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
