Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Down 11.1% in December

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 34,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 5.9 %

GTIM traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,250. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 million, a PE ratio of -83.64 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Good Times Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.