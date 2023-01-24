Goldfinch (GFI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $21.45 Million

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $21.45 million and $330,502.74 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,811,018 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

