Gnosis (GNO) Trading 1.2% Higher This Week

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $276.36 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for about $106.72 or 0.00466668 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gnosis

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

