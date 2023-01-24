Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

NYSE:CO opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $363.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.03. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

