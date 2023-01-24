Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $6.20

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $5.00. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 1,362 shares.
Global Blue Group Stock Down 4.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.40.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
Read More
