Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $6.20

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $5.00. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 1,362 shares.

Global Blue Group Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knighthead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Blue Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 699,183 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

