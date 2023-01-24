Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Short Interest Update

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBBK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.13. 5,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,031. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Institutional Trading of Global Blockchain Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBBK. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000.

About Global Blockchain Acquisition

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

