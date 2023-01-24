Glenview Trust Co Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,806 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $7.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.74. 625,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,618. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.48 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.02. The firm has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.10). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.52.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

