Glenview Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.0% in the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 17,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $1,718,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TMO stock traded down $14.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $590.00. 266,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,181. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $556.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.30.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

