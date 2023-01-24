Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,166 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $24,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.79.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.43. The company had a trading volume of 284,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.66.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.