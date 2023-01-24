Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,452,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,079 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.16% of Regions Financial worth $29,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $6,778,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $221,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.72.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

RF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,696,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

