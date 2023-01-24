Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,147 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.29% of Omnicom Group worth $37,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMC. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

OMC stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.04. 503,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,131. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average is $72.76. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

