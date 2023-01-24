Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in DaVita were worth $44,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in DaVita by 62,708.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after purchasing an additional 686,655 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in DaVita by 318.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 248,510 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in DaVita by 266.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 173,878 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 180.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after acquiring an additional 169,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 175.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 230,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,069,000 after acquiring an additional 146,872 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DVA traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.85. 180,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.18. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $124.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

