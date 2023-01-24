Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 162,243 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,243 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $26,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,765. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.63. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

