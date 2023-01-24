Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 373,697 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 373,697 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CSX were worth $32,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of CSX by 67.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 726,721 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 6.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of CSX by 39.0% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.78. 4,996,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,256,285. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna downgraded CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

