Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 373,697 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 373,697 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CSX were worth $32,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of CSX by 67.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 726,721 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 6.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of CSX by 39.0% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.78. 4,996,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,256,285. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
