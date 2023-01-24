Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 31,554 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,554 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $24,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.36.

PM traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $100.49. 1,155,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172,774. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.63. The firm has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

