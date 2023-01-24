GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) Director Arnold Klassen Acquires 100,000 Shares

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating) Director Arnold Klassen acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,480.

Arnold Klassen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Arnold Klassen sold 1,000 shares of GFG Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$90.00.

GFG Resources Price Performance

Shares of GFG remained flat at C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,964. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. GFG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.16.

GFG Resources Company Profile

GFG Resources Inc, an exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Goldarm Property, Pen gold, and Dore gold projects located in Ontario; and the Rattlesnake Hills gold project situated in Natrona County, Wyoming.

